Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $76,149.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $169.17 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $163.65. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,788,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

