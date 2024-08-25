Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells $316,623.60 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WTS opened at $191.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $125,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,070.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 191,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

