Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $213.39 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.81.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,489 shares of company stock worth $87,311,289 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

