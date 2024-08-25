Instrumental Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,119,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,026,801 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 83.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 623,084 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $262,144,000 after acquiring an additional 283,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $416.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

