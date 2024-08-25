Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$263.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$272.00 to C$263.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFC. Cormark raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$264.40.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$252.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$239.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$229.55. The company has a market cap of C$45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$263.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 15.4382979 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.09, for a total value of C$2,280,886.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $7,309,123 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.