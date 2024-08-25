InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.532 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

