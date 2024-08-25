InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

