International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $50.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $161,100 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Paper by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after buying an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

