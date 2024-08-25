International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382,691 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

