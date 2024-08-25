Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.16-19.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.160-18.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $703.27.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
