Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 2.3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 1,514,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,177,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,917. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

