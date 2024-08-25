InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.75

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 29887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.
InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
