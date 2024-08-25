InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.75

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 29887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,652,000 after purchasing an additional 706,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

