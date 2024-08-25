Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.70

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 72047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.