Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.70

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 72047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 308,974 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

