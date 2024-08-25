Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.17

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
