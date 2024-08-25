Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.17

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 139,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.