Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 35,544 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $33.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

