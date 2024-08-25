Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.42

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 21690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.