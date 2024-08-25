Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.