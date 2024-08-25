Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.23

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 7717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $531.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.