Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.59

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 22154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 869.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.