Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $69.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

