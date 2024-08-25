Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.84

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 4257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $826.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

