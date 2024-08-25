Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,626 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,498 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,907 shares of company stock worth $3,136,703. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 191.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 1,826.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after buying an additional 342,417 shares during the period.

Symbotic Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.86. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

