Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

