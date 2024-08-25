iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,712,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 8,949,136 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Benchmark downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,075,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iQIYI by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 1,381,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

