Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up to $44.00

Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.00, but opened at $44.95. Iradimed shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 308 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 26.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iradimed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter valued at $183,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Featured Stories

