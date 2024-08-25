iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.95

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 165877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,680,000 after buying an additional 472,635 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,654 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,065,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,772,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.