iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.95

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 165877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
