iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.30

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 1903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $703.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.