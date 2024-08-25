iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.30

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 1903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

