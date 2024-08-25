iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.93

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 1290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.06.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
