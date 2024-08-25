iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.93

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 1290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.06.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

