iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.94

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.94 and last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 477016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

