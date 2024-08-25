iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.94

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.94 and last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 477016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.