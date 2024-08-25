iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.84

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 157538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

