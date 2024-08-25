iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.84

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 157538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
