iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 8,363 shares.The stock last traded at $189.63 and had previously closed at $190.25.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $997.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

