iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.84

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 517785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 607,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 538,688 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,017,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

