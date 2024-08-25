iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:SMIN opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.