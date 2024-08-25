iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.51

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.51 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 64704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPP. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 98,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

