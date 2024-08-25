iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.34

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 53651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.