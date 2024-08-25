iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $197.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.08. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

