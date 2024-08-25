iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.69

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.69 and last traded at $129.15, with a volume of 97212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

