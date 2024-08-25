iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.53

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 13308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

