Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.56. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 439,405 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

