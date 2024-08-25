Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 53,292 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $28.22.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $587.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 85,023 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

