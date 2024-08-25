Jack C. Liu Sells 2,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

