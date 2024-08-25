Jack C. Liu Sells 2,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

View Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.