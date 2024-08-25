Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

JKHY stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $18,238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

