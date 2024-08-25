Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

