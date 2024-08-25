Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average is $144.00.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

