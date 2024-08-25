Jane Henderson Sells 6,000 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $289,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
