Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.