Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$262.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$264.00 to C$262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$264.40.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$252.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$263.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$239.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$229.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 15.4382979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.09, for a total transaction of C$2,280,886.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

