Jefferies Financial Group Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $139.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Baidu Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Baidu has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Baidu by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 45.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.