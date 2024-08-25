Jeffrey Bolton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,804.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Enhabit by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enhabit by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Enhabit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 242.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enhabit

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.