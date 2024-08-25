Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.15. 1,367,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,532,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 28.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 55,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 52.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

